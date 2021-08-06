The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says "Almost All" the Characters Will Die

✖

Ever since James Gunn's The Suicide Squad had its all-star ensemble cast confirmed the filmmaker has been adamant that fans shouldn't get attached to anybody. Even over the weekend Gunn made a comment about an unofficial betting line for the film made by one site, claiming he could make a lot of money if it was real. Now while taking part in a fan Q&A on Instagram the writer/director made a an even more extreme claim about the body count of the film. When asked specifically how many characters were going to die in The Suicide Squad, Gunn was candid and replied "Almost all of them."

The official rating for The Suicide Squad was confirmed earlier today, confirming Gunn's previous teases that the movie would indeed be rated "R". The Motion Picture Association gave the film an R for: "Strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity." Fans likely could have guessed that the movie would be rated R based on the previously released Red Band trailer for the movie which featured such choice shots as King Shark ripping a man in half and countless soldiers being gunned down. Though he didn't contribute to the rating, the trailer also teases the arrival of Starro as a villain.

(Photo: JAMES GUNN )

"Starro is hilarious because he’s ridiculous. He’s a giant, cerulean blue starfish, but he’s also f*cking terrifying," Gunn explained in an interview with Den of Geek. "When I was a kid I thought that was the scariest thing of all time… and I think that exemplifies what this movie is: it is ridiculous and it’s also terrifying, and serious. So he works really well as the villain of the movie— as one of the villains, actually."

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th in the US.