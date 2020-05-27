The Suicide Squad Composer Confirmed by James Gunn

✖

The Suicide Squad is easily one of the most highly-anticipated comic book movies to come out in the next few years, as fans are excited to see what energy James Gunn brings to the iconic DC ensemble. With filming having been completed earlier this year, and Gunn working on the film even during the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like some technical aspects of the film are beginning to fall into place. On Wednesday, Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that composer John Murphy, whose work includes Sunshine, 28 Days Later, and Kickass, will be providing the score for The Suicide Squad. Gunn teased that he and Murphy are "creating something truly special" with the film's music.

John Murphy. I was a huge fan of his from his work on 28 Days Later, Sunshine, & so many other films, & we’re creating something truly special with the score for #TheSuicideSquad. As a side benefit, he’s got a hilarious Beatle accent that keeps me amused. https://t.co/qVmks0r5Pq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2020

This debunks previous reports suggesting that Tyler Bates, who has worked with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, would be composing the film's score.

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Sean Gunn told ComicBook.com last year. “And I know that [James is] pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next.”

"It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in." Courtney previously told ComicBook.com. "I loved [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great."

The Suicide Squad is expected to open in theaters on August 6, 2021.

