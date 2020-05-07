The Suicide Squad Hires Guardians of the Galaxy Composer to Score James Gunn's DC Movie

✖

The Suicide Squad is easily one of the most highly-anticipated films to come out next year, with James Gunn bringing his unique kind of style and comic book knowledge to a new realm. According to a new report, Gunn will be bringing a familiar behind-the-scenes player along for the ride. Film Music Reporter is claiming that Tyler Bates, who has scored all of Gunn's theatrical releases thus far, will be composing the score for The Suicide Squad. Bates previously worked with Gunn on both Guardians of the Galaxy films, Slither, and Super. Bates' work outside of his collaborations with Gunn include John Wick, Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2, and 300.

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Sean Gunn told ComicBook.com last year. “And I know that [James is] pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next.”

"It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in." Courtney previously told ComicBook.com. "I loved [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great."

The Suicide Squad is expected to open in theaters on August 6, 2021.

