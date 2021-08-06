The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Says the Movie Is Almost Finished

✖

The Suicide Squad is definitely one of the most highly-anticipated movies to come out next year, with the take on the eclectic DC Comics ensemble set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max next August. Fans are incredibly excited to see the film, especially after the cast reveal and a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel were both released at DC FanDome earlier this year. While the film's presence at Brazil's CCXP Worlds virtual convention on Sunday didn't provide new footage of the film, it did include a surprising new update from writer-director James Gunn. During the panel, Gunn revealed that the cut of The Suicide Squad is done, and that the remaining work on the film includes various post-production elements.

"Everything has been going really, really well, but the movie is completely done in terms of the cut of the film," Gunn explained. "It’s really just working with the visual effects that are left, and the music, and the sounds, so we’re close."

This will surely delight fans who have been looking forward to the film, especially as Gunn has reassured that the film was still on schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it would presumably make its August 2021 release date. With Gunn currently reteaming with The Suicide Squad's John Cena on a Peacemaker spinoff series for HBO Max, it's safe to say that the world of the film is going to be explored even further.

The Suicide Squad will follow a ragtag roster of antiheroes and supervillains from the DC canon, and will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.