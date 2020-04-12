The Suicide Squad Director Says Movie Is Ahead of Schedule, No Reason to Delay Release Date

The Suicide Squad‘s James Gunn says the movie is ahead of schedule and there is no reason to delay the release date. This all comes after fans were worried about the status of the film earlier this week. Gunn has had to step up and calm everyone down numerous times over the past few months. But, rest assured Suicide Squad fans, things are doing just fine. Those assurances from the director won’t be enough for some who want to know exactly how far along the picture is at this moment. With the coronavirus pandemic doing a number on the entertainment industry, some of that concern is earnest. Gunn has been very open and honest about the film and that’s unlikely to change.

“Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” the filmmaker began. “We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

Several films have already seen their release dates moved. DC Comics movies have not been immune. Wonder Woman 1984 got shuffled to August and over on the other side of the tracks, Black Widow had to be moved to November. But, Gunn and his team deserve a ton of credit for being efficient and it will benefit them in the long run. Once all of this is over, they will be able to hit the ground running. He mentioned before that VFX is the only potential thing that could slow things down, so fingers crossed on that front. Still, it has to feel good for fans to hear that at least one project seems to have avoided these setbacks.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to feature Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

