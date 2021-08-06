Peacemaker Working Title Revealed, The Suicide Squad Spinoff Filming Reportedly Begins in January

✖

Even though we're still ten months or so away from the release of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, WarnerMedia has been so impressed with the film, the company has already pushed a spin-off into development. Sooner or later, HBO Max will begin rolling cameras on Peacemaker, a streaming series featuring John Cena as he reprises his role from the upcoming Squad follow-up. In fact, one new report suggests photography on the series will begin as soon as January in Canada.

According to a new report from The Ronin, Peacemaker will film in Vancouver under the working title The Scriptures from January 18th until June 15th. That means barring any further COVID-related delays, the production will be wrapped just in time for Gunn to hit the press tour for The Suicide Squad.

Sunday afternoon, Gunn shared an image of a new Xbox Series X on his social media profiles, revealing to fans he would be having plenty of time to play the game the next few weeks as he's started to quarantine ahead of production on the show. As with most countries, Canada is requiring those who travel to the country from COVID "hotspots" to quarantine for two weeks before conducting regular business.

For the uninitiated, HBO Max's official description for the series is below.

"Oh f*ck, it’s Peacemaker! HBO Max is set to explore the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the highly anticipated upcoming The Suicide Squad film, in the new Max Original action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show. John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film’s acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021 while Peacemaker has yet to get a release date from HBO Max.