The Suicide Squad: New Look Images Released

The second trailer for The Suicide Squad got fans hyped for the upcoming James Gunn-directed relaunch, and fans are already picking out some favorite characters from the footage. Now you can see some of those favorites in several new images from Total Film, which include John Cena's Peacemaker, Idris Elba's Bloodsport, Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher, Sylvester Stallone's King Shark, and David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man. The team can be seen attempting to be stealthy, though we know how that will probably go, and another image shows the team raiding some kind of meeting.

Another photo shows Ratcatcher and Bloodsport together after what appears to be a rough operation, as both are covered in debris and Bloodsport's bleeding from his head. The final image shows Elba working alongside Gunn to film a scene, and you can check out all of the new images starting on the next slide.

The new film will bring over some bigger characters from the first Suicide Squad, like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, and mix them with some new faces that promise an unforgettable adventure, including Ratcatcher, Polka Dot Man, King Shark, and more, and you can find the official description below.

"Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them. "

The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max and theaters on August 6th and will be available to stream 31 days from release.

What did you think of the new trailer?