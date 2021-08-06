The Suicide Squad Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying

The Suicide Squad official reviews have been released online now that the embargo is up - so what are critics saying? Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is doing his own take on the bloody hijinks of Task Force X - a new vision of the franchise Warner Bros. is hoping will impress DC fans more than the 2016 Suicide Squad film. A lot of fans are placing their bets on Gunn's unique filmmaking style to be a match made in heaven with the classic Suicide Squad comics concept - not just because of his success with Marvel, but also because of his experience making violent, fun, romp like Slither and Super.

So, did James Gunn give the Suicide Squad franchise a new lease on life? Here's what critics are saying: