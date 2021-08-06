The Suicide Squad Star "Could Not Handle the Dopeness" After Screening James Gunn's "Genius" Creation

✖

Flula Borg is the latest star of The Suicide Squad to react to a screening of the "genius creation" from writer-director James Gunn. Borg, who plays the imaginably ill-fated Javelin opposite a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Idris Elba's Bloodsport, joins co-stars Storm Reid and Mayling Ng in praising the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker as a "genius" after a screening of the DC Films actioner out August 6. "Y'all ain't ready," tweeted Reid, who plays the daughter of Elba's armored assassin, while Ng, who appears as the muscle-bound Mongal, teased a dizzying and breath-stealing Squad from "legend" Gunn.

"AHHHH!!! I have just viewed #TheSuicideSquad at a screening and my Brains and Heart could not handle the DOPENESS," Borg tweeted Saturday. "Prepare Youself [sic] for an ABSOLUTE GENIE CREATION from @JamesGunn!!" Correcting the "genie" typo in a followup tweet, the German actor added, "*GENIUS creation scheisse (no genies in the film, sorry fans of [I Dream of Jeannie star] barbara eden)."

*GENIUS creation scheisse (no genies in the film, sorry fans of barbara eden) — Flula Borg (@flula) May 22, 2021

The Pitch Perfect 2 and Trolls World Tour actor and newcomer to the DC Extended Universe joins returning Suicide Squad stars Robbie, Joel Kinnaman (as Rick Flag), Jai Courtney (as Captain Boomerang), and Viola Davis (as Amanda Waller) in Gunn's standalone follow-up to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad. Fellow franchise newcomers include John Cena (as Peacemaker), Sylvester Stallone (as the voice of King Shark), Sean Gunn (as Weasel), David Dastmalchian (as Polka-Dot Man), Michael Rooker (as Savant), and Peter Capaldi (as the Thinker).

"It's a fever-dream. I feel like somebody may have spiked my water actually several months ago, and I don't think any of this is happening," Borg previously told ComicBook.com about landing a role in The Suicide Squad as a javelin-wielding former Olympic athlete. "If you did magic and were a magician and said this was all a joke, I would believe you, and I would not be sad. I would just say, "Hey, good show. You got me."

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese "Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and- destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.