The Suicide Squad Star Left Dizzy From Early Screening

We're getting closer and closer to the highly-anticipated release of The Suicide Squad, which will see the return of Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman). However, there are also plenty of new characters to look forward to, including Mayling Ng as Mongal. Ng recently took to Twitter to tease the upcoming movie and shared her reaction to seeing an early screening.

"I may or may not have seen a screening of @SuicideSquadWB and….you need to watch this in the theatre, on the biggest screen you can find and…hold on. I think I actually forgot to breathe at 1 point, holding my breath so long I was dizzy! @JamesGunn …..LEGEND," Ng wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

Director James Gunn has made it clear that you don't want to get too attached to all of the characters and even joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online. Recently, Gunn spoke with Den of Geek and said, "The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character. I'm just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over."

The Suicide Squad's cast is vast, which means there are a lot of characters who could end up dying in the movie. The list includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.