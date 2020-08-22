The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Releases Second Teaser Poster

✖

After silence for months, fans have finally gotten the first look at The Suicide Squad thanks to the magic of DC FanDome. In addition to an extended character trailer and a behind-the-scenes special look at the set of the James Gunn tentpole, a pair of teaser posters have been unveiled for the movie. Minutes after the Squad FanDome panel ended, Gunn shared a beautifully painted teaser poster for the film featuring the movie's expansive cast.

Then, just moments later, the director followed it up with yet another teaser poster. While the two posters look awfully similar, you might have to look a bit closer than thought — several of the character's costumes changed between the two, perhaps pointing at potential plot points and the like.

Did I say final treat? I suppose I was mistaken because I just got this alternate #DCFanDome #TheSuicideSquad poster. Can you spot the differences?? 😁 pic.twitter.com/0nelUMiB77 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020

The "original" poster, if you can call it that, can be found below. As you can see, the costumes and outfits change ever so slightly with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchoir), and more.

Again, thanks to all of you for checking out #TheSuicideSquad panel today at #DCFanDome. If you missed it, don't worry, there will be encores. But for now here's a final treat, a special @SuicideSquadWB DC FanDome Fan Poster we've been working on! I love it, how about you? pic.twitter.com/sdQvWMHWWC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Squad star John Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie explained of the film in a separate interview. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

