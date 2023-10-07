The Taylor Swift Movie Is Already the Highest Grossing Concert Film Ever

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie has just broken yet another record — and the film hasn't even opened in theaters. Earlier this week, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour crossed the $100 million threshold for advance ticket sales across the globe, but while that number by itself is impressive what it means might be more so. That presale number more than a week before the film actually opens already puts the film at the highest grossing concert film ever, beating out Justin Bieber: Never Say Never which opened in 2011 with a gross of $73 million.

It's important to note that this is all based on presale numbers. That $100 million is likely to go even higher once the film opens in theaters and gets real-time ticket sales. How much those real-time sales will end up accounting for remains to be seen, but while some have speculated that the movie might be front-loaded — meaning that the overwhelming bulk of viewers who will see the movie have already bought tickets so real-time sales may not be very good, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is a somewhat unique experience. As a film version of Swift's wildly popular world tour which just ended its North American segment in August, it is likely to see repeat viewings from fans and, more than that, timing could play a part. The film opens in theaters two weeks ahead of the release of Swift's next re-recorded album, the highly anticipated 1989 (Taylor's Version). Anticipation of that album's release might also be enough to encourage fans to attend repeat viewings and should there be a surprise announcement at the end of the film about the re-recording of Swift's Reputation album — post-credits scene style — as some fans are speculating, that also may turn into a repeat viewing driver or even be an attraction to bring other viewers to theaters. Add to that that given the borderline hysteria that surrounds almost every announcement from Swift among her fanbase, it's likely that we won't even begin to see true data on word of mouth or walk-up business for the film until well after its first week of release because Swifties have been selling out showtimes.

What Is The Eras Tour Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 13th.