Taylor Swift Movie Will Open in More Than 100 Countries

Taylor Swift was already taking her The Eras Tour global with international dates picking up in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 9th but now fans in more than 100 countries will get to experience the event on the big screen starting in October. On Tuesday, AMC Theatres announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. concert film will now play not only in theaters in North America, but globally as well. The theater chain announced that the film is set to play at every ODEON Cinema throughout Europe and will also screen at additional theatres in other countries as well. The film will open in theaters starting October 13.

Swift also shared the announcement online on Tuesday as well, sharing on social media about the film’s theatrical release expansion: “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide …….. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!” Swift’s post read.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1706639859354337704?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is Also Coming to IMAX

News of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour getting international release comes just a day after it was announced that the film will also be screened in select IMAX locations. The film has been breaking box office presale records in North America and, at the time of this article’s writing, is projected to make more than $100 million in just its opening weekend. As for the IMAX screenings, the company announced that more showtimes and tickets for those screenings will be made available as the film gets closer to its premiere date.

What is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour About?

The upcoming movie is a filmed version of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg back in August. The movie was filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium and will showcase Swift’s more than three-hour performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! …Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

News of the concert film and its ticket presales proved to be so popular that more than half a dozen films shifted their release dates to avoid competing with Swift at the box office. The Exorcist: Believer, Priscilla, Ordinary Angels, Freelance, What Happens Later, Dumb Money, The Persian Version, and The Marsh King’s Daughter have all switched to new release dates following the film’s announcement.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 13th.