The Tomorrow War Starring Chris Pratt First Look Released

The battle of the streaming services continues with Amazon Video's latest entry, The Tomorrow War, which stars Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski, and was initially supposed to hit theaters. Now it's headed to Prime Video on July 2nd, and Amazon Studios has revealed a first look at the big action flick from director Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) and writer Zach Dean. Amazon also revealed a teaser first look tease will be hitting tomorrow, so we'll keep you updated when it pops up, but in the meantime, you can check out the first look at the film starting on the next slide.

Pratt will be playing Dan Forester, who is one of the many present-day civilians recruited by time travelers from the year 2051 to help save the planet from an alien invasion. To save the planet and his daughter's future, he will team up with a brilliant scientist played by Strahovski and his estranged father, played by J.K. Simmons.

The Tomorrow War is directed by McKay and written by Dean, and the film is executive produced by Rob Cowan, Pratt, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer. The film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner.

The Tomorrow War stars, Pratt, Strahovski, Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers, and you can find the official description below.

"In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet."

The Tomorrow War hits Prime Video on July 2nd.