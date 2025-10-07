The Two Best Monster Movies of the 2020s Are Both Streaming on Netflix (One Has a Sequel Coming This Year)

You may not think of Netflix has a haven for awesome monster movies, but the service has quietly been building up a great collection of the genre for some time. From kaiju epics to surprising original hits, Netflix has a bunch of solid monster movies to devour. There are two in particular currently hiding out on Netflix that would easily fit into the conversation of “best monster blockbusters of the decade.”

The Oscar-wiinning Godzilla Minus One (2023) has been streaming on Netflix for a while now, both in its standard and black-and-white “Minus Color” editions. That behemoth project was instantly recognized as one of the best Godzilla films of all time after it opened in theaters a couple of years ago, and its emotional, story-first approach has seriously resonated with a lot of fans.

Then there’s Troll (2022), which has received a lot less fanfare in the grander pop culture conversation, but remains one of the biggest movie hits in Netflix history. Seriously, it’s Netflix’s most-watched non-English original film ever. Director Roar Uthaug takes the legends of monstrous trolls in Norway and essentially turns it into that country’s version of King Kong. It feels massive in scale (despite being a lot cheaper than most contemporary blockbusters) and plays similarly to a lot of beloved films from the ’90s. From its look to its breezy runtime, Troll feels like a throwback blockbuster in the best possible way.

Another Troll Is Coming Very Soon

Both Godzilla Minus One and Troll are getting sequels, which should delight monster movie fans to no end, but only one of them is arriving imminently. While Toho’s sequel to Godzilla Minus One just started production in recent months, Troll 2 is hitting Netflix later this year.

Troll 2 will reunite the original Troll director with the main stars of the first film: Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen. The film is even bigger than its predecessor, becoming the biggest movie ever produced in the Nordic countries, and will see another enormous Troll awakened as part of an ancient tale. Similar to the monster-against-monster epics that have headlined the Hollywood Godzilla and Kong films of late, Troll 2 appears to be pitting some of the massive monsters against one another.

It also appears as though this Troll film could be delving even deeper into the origins and mythology of the Christmas holiday, given the music that you can hear at the end of the Troll 2 teaser trailer. However, with much of that mythology being steeped in Nordic history, don’t expect it to be an outright Christmas movie like we have come to expect from American productions.

Troll 2 is officially set to make its Netflix debut around the world on December 1st. If you haven’t seen the original one yet, now would be a great time to catch up.