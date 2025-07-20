Godzilla Minus One’s Sequel Could Release Much Sooner Than You Think

Toho is expanding Godzilla in some massive ways over the next few years, and it turns out this could lead to Godzilla Minus One’s big sequel releasing much sooner than fans ever expected it to. Toho recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of the long running Godzilla franchise, and announced that following the success of projects like Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the company was going to kick off a one billion USD plan to further expand the franchise with even more projects coming down the pipeline. That naturally includes fast tracking its movie productions too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Toho is looking to expand its Godzilla film productions. This not only includes a potential sequel to Shin Godzilla, but a new project focused on the South East Asia region, and naturally, the follow up to Godzilla Minus One. But the biggest part of the update reveals that the sequel could potentially release in theaters “as early as next year.” Which would make it a rather quick turnaround from Godzilla Minus One‘s initial 2023 release in Japan.

Toho

Godzilla Minus One Sequel Moves Forward

Toho officially announced last year that Godzilla Minus One writer and director Takashi Yamazaki would be returning for a new film, and while it did not confirm this to be the case, many fans took this announcement to mean that Toho was developing a sequel to the massively popular movie. A sequel would make a lot of sense given that Godzilla Minus One was not only the most critical success with audiences (even nabbing the Godzilla franchise its very first Academy Awards win), but it was also the most financially successful film Toho has ever released at the box office. Ultimately, fast tracking its release makes a ton of sense too.

Reports popped up earlier this Summer about a potential “Early August to late December 2025” for the start of filming and production on the Godzilla Minus One follow up, and this would further make sense with Toho’s plan to potentially get the film to release next year. It would seem like a quick turnaround for fans in the United States who just saw the film last year, but in Japan it’s a full three year gap. If the new Godzilla Minus One sequel gets like a October-December 2026 release, it’s hopefully reflective of a healthy production cycle.

Toho International

What to Know for Godzilla Minus One Sequel

“We’re going to be shooting a new Godzilla movie!…I’m here to tell you that I can’t announce any more about the new film,” returning Godzilla Minus One writer and director Takashi Yamazaki stated when the film was first announced. “I’m really happy to see this excitement. I’m also happy that there are so many children here. Godzilla has gradually become something for adults, so the fact that there are more children as fans and that the next generation is growing is really good for Godzilla‘s future.” A release date or window has yet to be officially confirmed for the new film even in light of these reports, however.

Yamazaki had been open about his desire to develop another Godzilla film, and has even gone on record about turning down other potential offers in anticipation of the call from Toho in the time leading up to the sequel’s announcement too, “Godzilla Minus One went a little too well, and a lot of hurdles have come up. Thinking about it, I feel like this might be the worst draw…I started receiving all kinds of great [film] offers…I can’t tell you what offers they were. I turned them down, crying tears of blood, because they were making a new Godzilla movie.”

HT – Bloomberg