Netflix Confirms 2025 Sequel to One of Their Biggest Horror Movies

Netflix has confirmed the release window for their highly anticipated Troll 2, scheduling the Norwegian monster saga’s next chapter for 2025. The announcement came through the streaming giant’s latest letter to shareholders, marking the first significant update since the sequel was greenlit in 2023. The original Troll, directed by Roar Uthaug, became Netflix’s most-watched non-English film, having amassed an impressive 103 million views in its first 91 days and earning a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie’s success has showcased Netflix’s growing strength in international markets, with the film becoming a global phenomenon despite its regional roots and Norwegian-language presentation.

The original film follows the awakening of a colossal creature from Norwegian folklore when something stirs deep inside the mountain of Dovre after being trapped for a thousand years. What sets Troll apart from other monster movies is its unique blend of Scandinavian mythology with modern kaiju sensibilities, creating a fresh take on the genre that typically draws from Japanese traditions. The movie’s success demonstrates Netflix’s ability to deliver high-quality genre content beyond the English-language market, with the film reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries, including major markets like the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea.

The sequel will see the return of director Roar Uthaug and writer Espen Aukan, along with producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud. While specific plot details remain under wraps, Horn and Sinkerud have confirmed that Troll 2 will continue drawing from Norwegian folklore, maintaining the cultural authenticity that made the first film special. “Making Troll was a lifelong dream come true, and the reception our Norwegian movie has received around the world has been unbelievable,” Uthaug shared when the sequel was announced.

Troll 2 Is Not the Only Exciting Project Coming to Netflix in 2025

Netflix’s 2025 slate represents one of their most ambitious programming schedules to date, featuring a mix of highly anticipated sequels and original content. Among the most notable announcements is the return of Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, continuing the successful whodunit franchise. The streaming service is also betting big on star power with The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown, Happy Gilmore 2 featuring Adam Sandler, and RIP reuniting Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Beyond the blockbuster scene, Netflix used its letter to shareholders to underline it remains committed to prestige filmmaking thanks to projects from acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro, who will offer a unique interpretation of Frankenstein, and new films from Academy Award winners Kathryn Bigelow and Noah Baumbach. On the series front, Netflix is preparing for the return of their biggest hits, including the final seasons of Squid Game, You, and Stranger Things and the sophomore season of Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, Netflix is also expanding its international content with shows like Delhi Crime from India and Alice in Borderland from Japan, which are getting to their third season.

The streaming service is also making significant moves in live programming, securing 52 weeks of WWE content and the SAG Awards, while maintaining its commitment to documentary content with projects like Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 and Errol Morris’s Chaos: The Manson Murders.

Troll 2 is scheduled to debut on Netflix in 2025.