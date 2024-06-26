The Union: Netflix's Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry Movie Gets Trailer

With every passing year, Netflix manages to enlist more and more beloved stars to bring original projects to life, with the streamer's new project The Union starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. In the first trailer for the movie, the stars look to be putting their action skills, romantic chemistry, and comedic chops to the test in a story about a man getting a bit in over his head to help out a former flame, channeling a number of tried-and-true cinematic sensibilities for a fresh adventure. Check out the trailer for The Union below before the movie premieres on Netflix on August 16th.

Netflix describes the movie, "Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey -- until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he's the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way."

Directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji, Entourage), The Union also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.

Wahlberg broke down with Netflix's Tudum exactly what he found to be to appealing about the concept and how the nature of a lost love is what drew him to the project.

"We always felt Roxanne had to be the love of this guy's life; he stayed where he was because he was hoping that she would actually come back into his life somehow," Wahlberg explained. "They had a sort of forbidden high school relationship, and he'd do anything to make her smile and anything to make her happy and to never let her out of his sight again. That's his entire motivation -- her smile."

Berry's Roxanne, on the other hand, might have an interest in Mike for an entirely different reason than he expected.

"The Union does the dirty work for the CIA and FBI," Berry detailed of the organization her character has gotten mixed up in. "When you really need the job done, you call in this group of people. They're blue-collar workers, everyday average people who get plucked by The Union to be trained to shoot and do combat intelligence and tactical weaponry."

The Union lands on Netflix on August 16th.

