Halle Berry Reflects on Her Fan-Favorite The Flintstones Role 30 Years Later

It's been 30 years since The Flintstones live-action film first graced screens and to celebrate, Halle Berry who played Miss Sharon Stone in the first film, looked back on some of her iconic scenes. In a video shared to social media, Berry goes over her entrance scene in the film and pokes fun at her voice for being "so young" Berry.

She also adds commentary on how important the role was for the Black community at the time given how engrained The Flintstones was in pop culture. "Being a Black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing but you know, The Flintstones was the fabric of our culture. I knew that this was a big step forward for Black people, Black women, especially. While it was silly, and it was over the top and campy, I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be."

… you guys message me every year about “The Flintstones” film so I thought I’d do something special for the 30th anniversary 🦴 🤍 Love you all for loving Miss Stone all this time. #Flintstones30 credit: @UniversalPics pic.twitter.com/Djc3Sypgl4 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 26, 2024

The Flintstones is based on the 1960s sitcom about a family who are living in a "modern" Stone Age. It chronicles the lives of Wilma and Fred Flintstone alongside their daughter Pebbles and pet Dino. The animated series is arguably one of Hanna-Barbera's most influential projects to date as it was the bedrock (no pun intended) of several modern animated family sitcoms like The Simpsons. The first film was released in 1994 and although it received very critical reviews, it wound up being a hit at the box office, earning over $341 million worldwide.

The sequel, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, was released six years later in April of 2000 and only earned about $59.5 million. There have been many attempts to reboot the iconic franchise over the years, including a prequel series that remains in active development. The most recent, though, is Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs which ran for two seasons in 2021-2022 before it was removed from HBO Max in August of 2022.

Since her role in The Flintstones, Berry has become a household name starring in projects like DC's Catwoman, Monster's Ball, the X-Men franchise as the iconic Storm, John Wick: Parabellum and Moonfall. Next up, Berry is returning to the horror genre for Never Let Go from director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and producers of Stranger Things and Arrival. Never Let Go is described as a "psychological thriller" that sees "as an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother (Berry) and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival."