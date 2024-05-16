Never Let Go: First Trailer For Halle Berry's Post-Apocalyptic Horror Film Revealed

Halle Berry is returning to horror. Dating to August 2020, a script penned by Kevin Coughlin (The King Tide) and Ryan Grassby (Mean Dreams) was shopped to 21 Laps Entertainment, the production company owned by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Deadpool & Wolverine). Berry joined the cast seven months later at the same time that director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes) replaced original filmmaker Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo). Momentum on the project stalled for a couple of years but picked up in June 2022, when distributor Lionsgate sold the international rights to a number of companies at the Cannes Film Festival. By April 2023, the cast had been rounded out for the newly-titled Never Let Go and the feature film held a six-week production shoot that summer.

Lionsgate Unveils First Trailer For Never Let Go

(Photo: Lionsgate)

One touch without a rope on is all it takes.

Lionsgate has debuted the first trailer for Never Let Go, a new horror film from director Alexandre Aja. The fresh footage features Halle Berry's unnamed mother instructing her twin sons (Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins) on the rules of this post-apocalyptic world, which boils down to everyone needing to stay tethered to their house via a rope in order to avoid the evil that lies beyond.

Things take a dark turn when one of her sons is confronted by the mysterious force while being untethered, leading him to question the legitimacy of his mother's instructions. Throughout it all, the mother's command is that they "never let go."

You can watch the full trailer below...

"From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and the creative minds behind Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER LET GO," the synopsis reads. "In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 –Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival."

Never Let Go hits theaters on September 27th.