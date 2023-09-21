100 years of stories. 100 years of magic. One wonderful night of Disney. ABC announced Thursday it will celebrate Disney's centennial with The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration!, an evening of "magical programming" hosted by Kelly Ripa. On Sunday, October 15th — nearly a century to the day Roy and Walt Disney founded the Disney Brothers Studio on October 16th, 1923 — the network will air an episode of America's Funniest Home Videos Season 34, followed by the broadcast world premieres of Walt Disney Animation Studios' new animated theatrical short film Once Upon a Studio and the animated musical Encanto.



The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration! airs Sunday, October 15th, from 8:00 p.m. — 10:30 p.m. ET. AFV will be followed by a block of programming that includes exclusive moments featuring Live with Kelly and Mark co-host Ripa and sneak peeks at upcoming Disney projects.

(Photo: Disney)

Walt Disney Animation Studios also debuted the poster and official trailer for Once Upon a Studio (below), revealing a sneak peek at the short that will play before Wish when Disney's 62nd animated feature opens exclusively in theaters November 22nd. Featuring all-new hand-drawn and CG animation, the 10-minute short celebrates 10 decades of storytelling, artistry, and technological achievements with appearances by 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration! Schedule and Programming



Sunday, October 15th

7:00 p.m. ET – 8:00 p.m. ET – America's Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m ET – 10:30 p.m. ET – The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebration! presents Once Upon a Studio and Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. The film features songs by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid) and is directed by Byron Howard (Tangled) and Jared Bush (Zootopia), and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith.

The fan-favorite musical — featuring such songs as the chart-topping viral sensation "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "Surface Pressure," and "Two Oruguitas" — released in theaters in November 2021 before becoming one of the most watched (and rewatched) streaming titles on Disney+.