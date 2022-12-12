The Disney 100 Platinum Celebration Merch Collection Has Dropped

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney is celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company throughout 2023, and it all starts with Disney 100 Platinum Celebration Collection. The lineup of merch includes spirit jerseys, Loungefly and Dooney & Bourke bags, ear headbands, hoodies, plush, and much more. You can order it all right here at shopDisney while it lasts.

The DIsney100 Platinum Celebration collection is dripping with shiny, metallic style. This is literally true with these Mickey and Minnie Mouse ear headbands ($175-$195). Other items in the collection feature shades of purple and pastel colors, like the ever popular spirit jersey lineup ($54.99 – $84.99). We are also loving the Dooney & Bourke tote and satchel bags, though the Loungefly mini backpack ($78) will work just fine if you aren't willing to spend $300. Plus, it pairs perfectly with the ear headbands.

As noted, the Disney 100 celebration will continue thorough 2023, so expect more merch to drop in this lineup as time goes on. That said, we expect quick sell outs on many of the items in the first wave. Naturally, there will be plenty of events at the parks as well, and you can keep up with all of it right here.