John Boyega Trends As Star Wars Celebration Announces Daisy Ridley Rey Movie

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is off and running with some massive announcements including Daisy Ridley in a new Rey movie. But, when news of The Rise of Skywalker follow-up made the rounds, fans wanted to know if John Boyega would be getting a project to himself. The duo was front and center in The Sequel Trilogy, but some fans took issue with the way the Jedi and her friend were used in those movies. (To say nothing about the critical comments that came from numerous members of the trilogy in the press.) Well, now that we're fast-forwarding to 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, fans want more of Boyega. He recently told Total Film that he's at peace with not being in the franchise. But, maybe that could change?

"My first interaction with Star Wars was a Darth Maul figure. I'm a '90s baby so I came during the prequels. I was like, 'Bloody hell, man.' I didn't know what it was but I knew it looked cool and there were spaceships and glowsticks that could slash your wrist off," Boyega explained. "Then I went back to the old Star Wars after. OK, I'm guilty – I did say that the effects are shit when I was younger! I didn't know any better. Then I grew into maturity and was in love with it. I still am in love with it. I bloody love it. But it's almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that. It's weird, you just go back to being a fan again and see yourself in the games."

