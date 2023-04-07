John Boyega Trends As Star Wars Celebration Announces Daisy Ridley Rey Movie
Star Wars Celebration 2023 is off and running with some massive announcements including Daisy Ridley in a new Rey movie. But, when news of The Rise of Skywalker follow-up made the rounds, fans wanted to know if John Boyega would be getting a project to himself. The duo was front and center in The Sequel Trilogy, but some fans took issue with the way the Jedi and her friend were used in those movies. (To say nothing about the critical comments that came from numerous members of the trilogy in the press.) Well, now that we're fast-forwarding to 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, fans want more of Boyega. He recently told Total Film that he's at peace with not being in the franchise. But, maybe that could change?
"My first interaction with Star Wars was a Darth Maul figure. I'm a '90s baby so I came during the prequels. I was like, 'Bloody hell, man.' I didn't know what it was but I knew it looked cool and there were spaceships and glowsticks that could slash your wrist off," Boyega explained. "Then I went back to the old Star Wars after. OK, I'm guilty – I did say that the effects are shit when I was younger! I didn't know any better. Then I grew into maturity and was in love with it. I still am in love with it. I bloody love it. But it's almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that. It's weird, you just go back to being a fan again and see yourself in the games."
That's awesome. Please bring back John Boyega as a Jedi. He was underutilized in the last trilogy. Let him showcase his acting chops because he's super talented. pic.twitter.com/lCQfLT974M— Khalid Brooks (Miles Morales of Earth-1218) (@KhalidBrooks1) April 7, 2023
Star Wars fans are winning
Rey is back. New Jedi Order. Need a John Boyega confirmation desperately. https://t.co/eOfiKMaSlz pic.twitter.com/6bHStWijqS— Garrick (@KI_Garrick) April 7, 2023
Even the critics want it
I’m no sequel fan, but they really ought to do right by John Boyega and let him be a Jedi in this one https://t.co/HFaMhM5aDX— Joe Eisma (@Supajoe) April 7, 2023
All the Jedi requests
I know he probably won't come back but it would be cool if John Boyega came back to finally be the Jedi he should have been in the sequel trilogy. pic.twitter.com/FBOlgHviY0— willlovesmovies (@willlovesmovies) April 7, 2023
Jokes.
john boyega, oscar isaac and kelly marie tran when disney approached them: https://t.co/NlQFt5iwY2 pic.twitter.com/i1kDoZ2Etk— jeremy (@jeremylovesyall) April 7, 2023
So many people arguing for him
Friendly reminder that John Boyega *IS* Finn and if there’s going to be a movie set after the Sequel Trilogy, it should have him in it!! And not just as a cameo!! pic.twitter.com/rDlGp0rMl1— Captain Rhi Skywalker 🦉🔞 | She/Her (@finnisajedi) April 7, 2023
This photoshop making the rounds a lot
Ok this is cool, but this would be a perfect chance to redeem John Boyega back as well with Daisy Ridley and give him the chance he so deserves. Y’all know he was done dirty. https://t.co/3E8qAlyXL5 pic.twitter.com/W98FqTwUGX— ブランドン (@EyesOnBrandon) April 7, 2023
Could all of them return?
Had a feeling she would when I saw that yellow lightsaber – the saber of the Jedi Sentinels.
But if John Boyega and Rose Marie Tran are down for it, I hope producers would do right by them and have them on too. https://t.co/kyJ78tfDEu— Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) April 7, 2023
Would be amazing
I know that John Boyega has said he doesn’t plan to return
But if we get even the slightest cameo you will never ever hear the end of it from meApril 7, 2023
Maybe there's still hope
This is really cool but I desperately want them to give John Boyega the story he deserves. If he doesn't want to come back, I 100% understand and respect that decision but they should at least try. They did him so dirty https://t.co/wKpJrWHMbc— JP (@the3rdjp) April 7, 2023
People want to see all of the characters get another chance
No offense meant to Daisy Ridley at all but wake me up when they finally do right by Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega. https://t.co/FhbEn5tzNg— ✪ Jonathan H. Gray is: "Figuring Things Out" ✪ (@jongraywb) April 7, 2023