This 1980s “Absolute Classic” Fantasy Adventure Is Heading to a New Streaming Home This November

Some movies don’t need to be a smash at the box office to become the most loved of all time. The 1980s produced many timeless classics that are just as popular now as they were when they were released and one of the best is heading to a new streaming home on Peacock this November. Those looking for a swashbuckling adventure, a little romance, plenty of laughs and the fairytale happy ever after ending, then you can find it all in one 98-minute movie that makes everyone want to get a bedtime story read to them by the legend that was Peter Falk. For those who have not worked it out, the film is The Princess Bride, the 1987 Rob Reiner movie based on the novel by William Goldman that is regarded by many as one of the greatest movies of all time.

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The Princess Bride opens with a grandfather offering to tell his sick grandson a story about fantasy and romance. The boy, played by Fred Savage, reluctantly agrees to listen to the story, which opens on farmhand Wesley (Cary Elwes) and young woman Buttercup (Robin Wright) declaring their love for each other. Wesley then sets off to seek his fortune but never returns when his ship is attacked by the Dread Pirate Roberts. Years later, Buttercup is set to be married to the obnoxious Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon) but is kidnapped by a criminal group who then find themselves being pursued by a mysterious masked man. This sets up several storylines that twist and turn around each other before being impeccably resolved in the final act. Although the whole concept sounds like something that has been done many times before, it has never quite been done in the way of The Princess Bride, and that makes it worth your time this November.

The Princess Bride Should Never Have a Sequel or Remake

Image Courtesy of MGM

In the 1980s, many movies found middling financial success in cinemas but went on to be huge home video hits and achieved cult classic status in the decades that followed. The Princess Bride could not have had better reviews (and still holds 93% Tomatometer and 94% Popcornmeter scores) and turned a $16 million budget into a $31 million box office return. Like most movies that do not blow away the box office, the idea of making a sequel was never really considered. Now almost 40 years down the line, the recurring question of whether a legacy sequel or even a reboot could happen has been asked in dozens of interviews with the cast, and have all had the same response: The Princess Bride does not need a sequel or a remake.

The Princes Bride has been voted into the Top 100 on several lists of the greatest movies of all time, and even though the the franchise has seen members of the cast coming together to do live script readings, such as the one staged in 2011 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, there has never been an appetite for an on-screen reunion. Back in 2019, star Elwes made his feelings about the possibility of a Princess Bride remake very clear when rumors of a reboot surfaced.

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

For many fans of The Princess Bride, the idea of a remake is like someone remaking The Godfather, The Sound of Music, or The Shawshank Redemption. When a movie has been made so perfectly that it cannot be bettered, there is no real purpose in telling the same story again when it is almost certain to be an inferior version. For those who would like to have the chance to see the movie for themselves and see just how good it is, then this November gives anyone with a Peacock subscription the best chance to do so. Do yourself a favor and settle down with the family for the kind of movie that they really just don’t make anymore.

Is The Princess Bride a near-perfect movie? Should it ever be remade? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.