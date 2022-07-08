Thor: Love and Thunder Artists Releases First Hercules Concept Art

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder is both on home media release and streaming on Disney+, those working on the film in its earliest days of development have finally been able to share their work on the picture. Case in point, Marvel Studios visual development boss Andy Park took to his Instagram Monday to unveil the earliest looks of Hercules, played by Brett Goldstein in the film's mid-credits scene.

"Imagining Roy Kent as the iconic Hercules from the pages of Marvel Comics & the minds of Jack Kirby & Stan Lee was nothing but an honor!" Park said on Instagram. "I can't wait to see him properly clash into the MCU with… whomever he wants to! Oh man!"

What Marvel movie will Hercules be in next?

It has yet to be seen where the Ted Lasso alumnus will end up. As of now, no future Thor and Hercules projects have been confirmed by Marvel Studios, and no Hollywood trade reports of pinpointed where the Greek demigod will appear next.

How was Brett Goldstein cast as Hercules?

As with most other characters, Marvel Studios executives called Goldstein's team up and asked if he'd be interested in the role. According to the actor, he had just two weeks to prepare for the role before filming his lone scene in the film.

"No, I didn't know what it was for. I was told that some Marvel people would like to have a Zoom with you, and I met with them and it was just so surreal because…it was literally out of the blue one night and I was very busy and it was like, 'Can you make time for a Zoom?' 'Yes, sure,'" the Ted Lasso star said in a recent chat with The Playlist.

He added, "And they go on Zoom and they just told me what you see in the film, which is they sort of opened with, 'So Russell Crowe is Zeus,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, OK, go on.' And blah, blah, blah. And then they turn around and they reveal 'It's Hercules; it's you.' And I went, 'What?' Just like, 'Are you serious? Are you f**king with me? Is this a wind-up?' So yeah, it was as surprising to me as I think it has been to other people."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available wherever movies are sold.

