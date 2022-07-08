Marvel Gives Us Our Best Look at Brett Goldstein as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder

Brett Goldstein is having a really good year. Monday, the Ted Lasso star won his second Emmy for playing Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ hit. Beyond that, the actor also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Incredible Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now that the Taika Waititi feature is streaming on Disney+, Marvel Studios has unveiled the best look yet at the demigod.

As seen in the mid-credits scene to the film, an injured Zeus (Russell Crowe) enlists the help of his son Hercules to help track Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) down and bring him to justice for his shenanigans in Omnipotent City.

As Waititi recalled after the premiere, Goldstein's casting came to fruition to because of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself.

"Kevin really wanted him to do it, and yeah, Brett's amazing. He's great," Waititi told Uproxx. "And I don't know if that's to do with Thor, or if it's to do with how that will develop. Because, obviously, Hercules, there's a character from the books as well. And so, yeah, this will be interesting to see because Kevin, he's obviously the mastermind of all of these threads and how they'll tie up and how they meet, mix and match. So I'm curious to find out myself."

Goldstein said in a separate interview that he only had about two weeks to prepare for the role before filming.

"No, I didn't know what it was for. I was told that some Marvel people would like to have a Zoom with you, and I met with them and it was just so surreal because…it was literally out of the blue one night and I was very busy and it was like, 'Can you make time for a Zoom?' 'Yes, sure,'" the Ted Lasso star said in a recent chat with The Playlist.

He added, "And they go on Zoom and they just told me what you see in the film, which is they sort of opened with, 'So Russell Crowe is Zeus,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, OK, go on.' And blah, blah, blah. And then they turn around and they reveal 'It's Hercules; it's you.' And I went, 'What?' Just like, 'Are you serious? Are you f**king with me? Is this a wind-up?' So yeah, it was as surprising to me as I think it has been to other people."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+ and will be available on home media release later this month.

