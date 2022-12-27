Thor: Love and Thunder Had to Make Major Changes to Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor Costume

Though Jane Foster's Mighty Thor costume in Thor: Love and Thunder already appeared very similar to the character's look in the source material, the costume designers on the films had to make some major changes to it because of the lifestyle Natalie Portman lives. In a new interview, costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo revealed the materials used to make the suit switched after Portman joined the production because of her vegan lifestyle.

"For the most part, her costumes are plastic and synthetic materials. I respect her so much, and the least I could do is to accommodate this to make her costume," Rubeo said in a new awards season chat with Deadline.

Will Jane Foster return?

As seen in the closing moments of Love and Thunder, Portman made it to Valhalla, where she's instantly greeted by Idris Elba's Heimdall. While it has yet to be seen where the future of the Thor franchise will head, there's a precedent in the Marvel source material for the character to return, should the MCU adapt it directly. Whatever the case, both Kevin Feige and Chris Hemsworth have said they're both down for more movie set in the franchise.

"I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot," Feige revealed. "And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character."

"Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on," Hemsworth echoed. "But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no, this doesn't... I think I've...' I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available wherever movies are sold. It's also streaming on Disney+.

What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!