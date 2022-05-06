✖

Marvel fans now have their first glimpse of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as the new Thor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Love and Thunder brings Jane Foster back after being absent from Thor: Ragnarok. Following a recent storyline from Marvel's comics, Thor: Love and Thunder sees Jane picking up Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, and gaining the power of Marvel's god of thunder. A member of the film's crew shared photos of some of the crew shirts given to the staff working behind-the-scenes on the film. One of them features artistic renderings of the film's three heroic leads -- Jane Foster's Thor, Thor Odinson, and Valkyrie -- in full armor. Take a look below.

The costume on the shirt closely resembles Russell Dauterman's Thor design for Jane Foster in the Marvel Comics universe. Here's the image:

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

Set photos previously gave fans a glimpse at Portman on set as Foster retrieving the Asgardian hammer. During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she brushed aside the "Lady Thor" nickname, Portman teased as much as she could about Foster's turn as the Mighty Thor.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman said. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Jason Aaron, who wrote The Mighty Thor with artist Russell Dauterman comics run starring Foster's Thor, previously gushed about Portman returning to bring that version of the character to life on the big screen. "I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman told to Yahoo! "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

What do you think of Jane Foster's Thor look in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.