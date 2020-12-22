Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff Arrives in Australia Ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder Production

✖

It looks like Mantis (Pom Klementieff) may be joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as well. It's been known for the better part of a year at least some of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be appearing in the film from Taika Waititi, and now the franchise's actors have slowly been confirming their involvement in the production. While Klementieff didn't outright confirm her appearance the way Chris Pratt did earlier this month, she did post a geotagged image to her Instagram account notifying her followers she's in Sydney, Australia. Furthermore, Waititi himself commented on the photo, commenting that she should "hurry up."

The film is expected to begin principal photography in earnest after the first of the year, and with quarantine-related travel restrictions in place, it's fair to expect most cast members will arrive in the Land Down Under if they haven't already.

Pom Klementieff, a Mantis, já está na Austrália para as gravações de "Thor: Love and Thunder". #Thor4 pic.twitter.com/zkiufPacH9 — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) December 21, 2020

With the involvement of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), it has yet to be seen just how involved the Guardians will be with the film's plot.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman previously explained to Yahoo! "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

While some might expect nothing more than a glorified cameo, some industry insiders have already compared Love and Thunder to an Avengers-level event.

"I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel told ComicBook.com during an interview in promotion of his upcoming Bloodshot movie. "He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

What other characters are you hoping to see pop up in Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!