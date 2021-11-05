Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Addresses Finally Holding Mjolnir in the MCU

✖

Natalie Portman confirmed an expected bit of news for Thor: Love and Thunder but in a news cycle where exciting details about upcoming projects has been hard to come by, we'll take this win as we can get it. Portman appeared on ESPNW's podcast with host Julie Foudy where she was asked if she is going to hold Mjolinr, Thor's famous hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman confirmed she will be wielding the iconic weapon in the upcoming film under the direction of Taika Waititi but she wisely refrained from giving away any other, simply playing along with some jokes, instead.

"Do you get to hold the hammer?" Foudy asked Portman.

"I do," Portman affirmed. "I do."

"And be like, 'Look at me now, boys!''" Foudy proclaimed.

"That's exactly what I'm in the script doing!" Portman joked back.

"Look at me now, [expletive], I got the hammer," Foudy requested. "I Please tell me that's in the script."

"Oh, yeah, that's like basically all I say," Portman laughed. "You're psychic!"

You can see the fun exchange between Portman and Foudy in the snippet from the podcast shared in the tweet below.

Natalie Portman and @JulieFoudy gave the #espnwsummit a sneak peek at “Thor: Love and Thunder” 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/k951OMzzeU — espnW (@espnW) October 21, 2020

Portman was seen holding the hammer at San Diego Comic-Con when Waititi promised she would take on the role of Thor in the upcoming film. This story is nothing new to comic fans who are rightfully excited to see it play out in live-action. In Jason Aaron's The Mighty Thor comic run, Jane Foster takes on the role of Thor while battling cancer. Portman recently revealed that would be an element of the fourth Thor movie.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed in an interview with Yahoo! earlier this month. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

