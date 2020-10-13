Thor: Love and Thunder Begins Production in January

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder will begin production in Australia in January of 2021. Conflicting reports about the start of principal photography on the fourth Thor movie from Marvel Studios surfaced after it was revealed its titular hero actor Chris Hemsworth would be appearing in the Furiosa movie. However, the correct answer to the question regarding when the cosmic entry to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will roll cameras is January, going back to Hemsworth's native country for production after successfully shooting down under with Thor: Ragnarok.

Back in April, it was announced that Thor: Love and Thunder would be moved from February 18, 2022, to February 11, 2022, as part of a scheduling shift announced by Disney. Waititi had a hilarious response to this very small change. Of course, another shift in the film's release date is not out of the question. As it stands now, Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters three weeks before DC's The Batman and six weeks before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Typically, a turnaround from a January start to a release 15-months later could be a little tight but Thor: Love and Thunder is using production technology used on The Mandalorian which will lessen the load for the post-production team.

Hemsworth is slated to return for Thor: Love and Thunder, along with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Portman, aside from briefly appearing in Avengers: Endgame, has not been a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World. This time around, she will become Thor herself, as her character is following a popular comic book story. Taika Waititi is back to direct the film after winning fans' hearts with Thor: Ragnarok.

WandaVision is officially the first title in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will most likely be dropping only one episode in 2020, as The Mandalorian will premiere new episodes every Friday until December 18. A December 25 premiere for WandaVision looks like a possibility.

Still to come on the movie front from Marvel Studios is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, a Captain Marvel sequel, Black Panther II, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Disney+ platform will soon house Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.