Chris Hemsworth Wants a Team Thor TV Series

The other Avengers seem to be expanding to other projects as Avengers: Endgame nears, like Hawkeye in his Disney+ series or Black Widow in her new solo film, but Thor definitely has some plans for expansion as well, and they very much include Darryl, whether he wants it or not. We’re referring to Team Thor, of course, the series of shorts created by Taika Waititi that originally showed what Thor and Hulk were doing during the events of Captain America: Civil War. If it were up to Chris Hemsworth, we’d return to that world once more in a series.

In a new interview with MTV International, Hemsworth was asked if he would be up for a Team Thor Marvel TV show, and it seems Hemsworth has fond memories of shooting the previous ones, and would very much like to return to that world down the line.

“I’d love to do that,’ Hemsworth said. “I’d love to see Darryl more. I’d love to do a mockumentary TV show of us living together and rooming together and our day to day adventures outside of saving the world, just sort of the regular stuff. I thought that was a lot of fun to shoot and also I think it’d be cool to have a TV show like that yeah. Surfing, fishing, we got a pub, it’d be good fun. Tamed Asgard and get to explore that world.”

If you aren’t familiar, the original short film is titled Team Thor: While You Were Fighting: A Thor Mockumentary. Darryl is Thor’s new roommate, as he’s a bit bored and needed some him time so he moved in with a mortal. Thing is, Thor gets easily bored when he’s not, you know, smiting things, so he spends his time at Darryl’s job or giving talks in Kindergarten classes.

The first short is hilarious, and eventually spawned two more shorts in Team Thor Part 2 and Team Darryl, which also brought in Thor: Ragnarok’s Grandmaster into the fray. Fans are waiting to see if Marvel and Taika decide to return with a follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok, but even if that doesn’t happen, fans would definitely love to see a new Team Thor. Sure it’s not an entire movie, but it would still be immensely entertaining, and Darryl definitely deserves it.

Thor will return in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th.

