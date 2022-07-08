Thor: Love and Thunder: Melissa McCarthy Confronted About Cameo by Jimmy Fallon

✖

There's no way in Hela actor Melissa McCarthy is confirming her rumored cameo in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. After sharing her viral "audition" to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an Instagram video with her husband, Ben Falcone, McCarthy was spotted filming scenes on the Australian set of Thor 4. Set photos showed the Ghostbusters star dressed as a fake Hela, the Asgardian Goddess of Death and the sister of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), from Thor: Ragnarok. (Spoiler warning: the images also revealed cameos by Falcone, Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Sam Neill as Asgardian actors.)

Appearing on The Tonight Show, McCarthy denied photographic evidence that she cameos as the fake Hela in the Marvel Studios movie releasing in theaters July 8.

"It looks like you on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder and my question is, is that you? Is this photo real?" host Jimmy Fallon asked.

"You know what that was? That was me going to my cousin Dawn's bridal book party," McCarthy jokingly answered with a straight face. "That's [how] you dress to go to a bridal book party."

Pressed whether she can "confirm nor deny" her Marvel role by Fallon, McCarthy replied, "If that is even me. And if it is, that was at Dawn's house." Watch the exchange in the video below.

Marvel has confirmed Russell Crowe (Man of Steel, Gladiator) will cameo as Zeus, who appears in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer opposite a naked Chris Hemsworth. MCU first-timers McCarthy and Crowe join a cast that includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, a.k.a. the mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie of New Asgard, director Taika Waititi as Korg, and Christian Bale as the cosmic villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is playing only in theaters July 8.