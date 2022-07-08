Thor: Love and Thunder Fans React to Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher
"All gods will die." So vows Gorr the God Butcher, the vengeful supervillain played by Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder. The American Psycho actor makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the Necrosword-wielding god killer in director Taika Waititi's sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, slaying Falligar the Behemoth before facing the full might of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster's Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). With Love and Thunder rolling out in theaters Thursday, opening night moviegoers are taking to Twitter to share their spoiler-free reactions to Bale's "masterful" and "menacing" Marvel villain.
"Christian Bale's performance as #Gorr in the movie is truly brilliant. Can't imagine any other actor in his role," one fan tweeted of the former Batman actor, adding: "But it's seriously disappointing that a potential character like #Gorr didn't get enough screentime as he should've."
Wrote another moviegoer praising the performance of The Dark Knight star, "The way Christian Bale's #Gorr was able to switch from menacing to sympathetic, and even funny…shows that this man has acting RANGE."
While some compared the monochromatic Gorr to Valak, the similar-looking gothic villain of The Conjuring spinoff The Nun, Bale's performance is being praised as a "knockout."
Thor: Love and Thunder Spoilers: Ending Explained / Thor: Love and Thunder Credits Scenes Explainer
Still, some took issue with Gorr's less-than-expected screentime over the film's 1-hour, 59-minute runtime, making it the shortest Marvel Studios movie since Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018.
"The God Butcher had the potential to be an iconic villain like Thanos & Green Goblin but the screenplay never allows him to achieve that feat," one moviegoer criticized. "Christian Bale as an actor adds a lot of depth with his performance but the writing is really weak!"
One fan tweeted praise for Bale's "fantastic" delivery despite "the short screen time that he had," concluding Gorr is "so much better than Thanos," the Mad Titan portrayed by Josh Brolin in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
See more reactions below.
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing only in theaters.
From @jvn93
prevnext
In contrast to the rest of the movie, I couldn’t fault Christian Bale’s performance as #Gorr #ThorLoveAndThunder #ThorLoveAndThunderReview pic.twitter.com/3Yec5I27ES— Jovi (@jvn93) July 7, 2022
From @FictionFeedback
prevnext
Christian Bale's performance as #Gorr in the movie is truly brilliant. Can't imagine any other actor in his role. Also, am glad they didn't CGI his face.— Fiction Feedback (@FictionFeedback) July 7, 2022
But it's seriously disappointing that a potential character like #Gorr didn't get enough screentime as he should've. pic.twitter.com/B7UtlB4QoT
From @Raination1
prevnext
#ChristianBale's acting is a master piece as #gorr He made everyone to think what he do is right. He easily steals the show every time he appears. His looks, eyes, and laughter in every detail of him is terrific. He is one of the finest villain in the #Thor#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/h642Jms0V7— Pankaj Raina🇮🇳 (@Raination1) July 7, 2022
From @_EMMinem
prevnext
Just got out of #ThorLoveAndThunder and I gotta say that movie rocked hard. I genuinely had a great time. Christian Bale as #Gorr was a knockout performance. #JaneFoster was wonderful. #Valkyrie is just 🔥🥵 and it felt like a #Taika movie through and through. pic.twitter.com/jyJxp7pZ7t— em foster: mighty thor ⚡️ (@_EMMinem) July 8, 2022
From @bernie_monkey
prevnext
Why do #gorr and nun look a lot like brothers and sisters pic.twitter.com/OMMOcdzqeU— dani's cat was drowned (@bernie_monkey) July 7, 2022
From @shivammovies14
prevnext
#ChristianBale as #Gorr – The God Butcher had the potential to be an iconic villain like #Thanos & #GreenGoblin but the screenplay never allows him to achieve that feat!— Shivam (@shivammovies14) July 7, 2022
Christian Bale as an actor adds a lot of depth with his performance but the writing is really weak! pic.twitter.com/n1ieyCZdO4
From @joshuachenault1
prevnext
The way Christian Bale’s #Gorr was able to switch from menacing to sympathetic, and even funny…shows that this man has acting RANGE #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/ei4mwQ1myD— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 7, 2022
From @farazsayyed16
prevnext
No No No..An actor like Christian Bale do not deserve this! A man of his stature should've never done this,not criticizing his performance here infact his Gorr portrayal made me feel for the character But Thor Ragnarok is still better Thor movie for me. #Gorr #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/VTTLCAFzWH— Faraz sayyed (@farazsayyed16) July 7, 2022
From @roguearmageddon
prevnext
#ThorLoveAndThunder was pretty good, but #Gorr was the BEST thing to come from it. Christian Bales delivery of this malevolent and sinister being was fantastic in just the short screen time that he had. Might be hot take here, but Gorr is so much better than Thanos pic.twitter.com/Ag2cEzTc8m— Rogue (@roguearmageddon) July 6, 2022
From @GhostMaseTV
prevnext
Thor: Love and Thunder was fun and I enjoyed it overall. The biggest highlight for me was Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. He was mesmerizing. He’s got some really kickass and creepy scenes. I thoroughly enjoyed every second he was on screen.#ThorLoveAndThunder #Gorr pic.twitter.com/WMpUN2Rueh— Mason K (@GhostMaseTV) July 7, 2022
From @JimGumboc
prevnext
Ralph Fiennes' Voldemort walked so that Christian Bale's Gorr could run.— Jim RN|PH (@JimGumboc) July 6, 2022
Top tier acting.#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/azpLtyNG9o
From @RicepirateMick
prevnext
Dude Christian Bale looks p cool as the moon from Majora’s mask pic.twitter.com/wbZCgNzWPQ— Mick Lauer (@RicepirateMick) June 29, 2022
From @JonnyLeTran5
prev
Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher carried Thor Love And Thunder 😍 #Marvel #MarvelStudios #MCU #ThorLoveAndThunder #Gorr #ChristianBale pic.twitter.com/kkWJMSWtDU— JonnyLeTran5 👑 (@JonnyLeTran5) July 8, 2022