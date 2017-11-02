Thor: Love & Thunder Run Time Reportedly Shorter Than Ragnarok





Thor: Love & Thunder's run time is reportedly shorter than Thor: Ragnarok. The news comes courtesy of Murphy's Multiverse, who indicate that Chris Hemsworth's latest Marvel feature stretches to about 1 hour and 59 minutes. That's interesting as Ragnarok is actually 2 hours and 10 minutes long. Taika Waititi's latest film is sure to be on the shorter side of things as far as Marvel Studios is concerned. As Joseph Aberl's report indicates, Love and Thunder is actually shorter than Iron Man. (A wild contrast when considering the importance of the first MCU feature.) Still, everyone involved in Thor's latest adventure is warning fans that the movie is one of the wildest things anyone has ever seen out of Marvel. Fitting all that action and drama into a shorter runtime could end up being a win for both the studio and audience yes around the world.

Speaking to Fandango, Waititi recounted the story of when he got Love and Thunder on the road. "We got this greenlit over dinner when Ragnarok came out," the filmmaker explained. "We pulled into a few cinemas around town and then went to dinner and started talking through ideas with Kevin and the rest of Marvel. The film became so beloved that very soon after that, they said 'Let's do another one!'"

Some of the pitches from that dinner turned into the "craziest" thing the filmmaker has ever put on camera. "And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi told his fans on Instagram right after principal photography finished up in 2021. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

Here's how Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

