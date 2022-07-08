New Thor: Love and Thunder Runtime Reports Make It Marvel's Shortest Movie in Years

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder now finds itself as the next movie release of Marvel Studios. As it turns out, it may even be the studio's shortest film in years. With tickets set to go on sale in a matter of hours, two of the world's largest theatrical chains have now listed the film with a runtime just under two hours.

The film's listing at both AMC and Cineworld have given the fourth Thor flick a runtime of one hour and 59 minutes, making it the shortest Marvel Studios release since 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Ant-Man sequel carried a runtime of 118 minutes while Love and Thunder clocks in at 119 minutes.

It also happens to fall on the bottom half of the MCU, with just six movies in the franchise having a shorter runtime — Ant-Man and the Wasp (118 minutes), Ant-Man (117 minutes), Doctor Strange (115 minutes), Thor: The Dark World (112 minutes), and The Incredible Hulk (112 minutes).

Despite its light runtime, fans can expect a truly bonkers movie, with filmmaker Taika Waititi claiming it's the "craziest" thing he's ever filmed.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared in a celebratory Instagram post shortly after principal photography wrapped last year. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

The filmmaker then added, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

(H/T The Direct)