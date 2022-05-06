James Gunn Confirms He's Helping Taika Waititi on Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder has officially begun filming in Australia, and there are a ton of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars expected to make an appearance. In addition to Chris Hemsworth and other actors known for the Thor movies, Thor: Love and Thunder is also expected to feature members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillian (Nebula), and Dave Bautista (Drax) have all been spotted in Sydney this month. Of course, the characters from Guardians of the Galaxy have only ever been directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame). Earlier today, Gunn revealed on Twitter that he's been helping Thor: Love and Thunder director, Taika Waititi, with the film.

"Out of curiosity, are you consulting on GOTG characters in Thor: Love and Thunder?," @Mary007Mighty asked. "Yes. Have been doing. They’re in great hands with @TaikaWaititi," Gunn replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Yes. Have been doing. They’re in great hands with @TaikaWaititi. https://t.co/AtGv7OQJkw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased of Thor: Love and Thunder. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year... It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

In addition to Chris Hemsworth and the Guardians, Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), and Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher).

As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, all of the iconic characters and Gunn are expected to return for the franchise's next installment. Gunn recently answered some fan questions about the movie on Twitter, revealing that the Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is "written and most of the production heads have been hired."

"I believe it's okay to say that we will go into production late [2021]," Dave Bautista (Drax) recently shared with Entertainment Weekly about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "I saw a script early on when we were all on schedule and James Gunn was attached before everything went nutso. I believe because [Marvel's] whole calendar has changed [due to the pandemic shutdown and Guardians' production delays], that storylines have changed, and they won't intersect like originally planned. Obviously, we lost Chadwick [Boseman], so I don't know where that leaves Black Panther. I haven't seen a new script, is the short answer."

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.