Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Teases Valkyrie's Love Story

Filming is finally beginning on Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as the new God of Thunder when she gets to wield Mjolnir, but many other characters from the franchise are returning for the movie. Thor star Chris Hemsworth will once again be joined by Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and it looks like she will play a major role in the film as the King of New Asgard. Thompson recently spoke with MTV News about the upcoming film, teasing how her romance will play a role in the plot.

Thompson revealed that she's ready to begin filming on Thor: Love and Thunder. It remains to be seen how her character will play into the plot of the movie.

"It's really, really, really fun... I'm really excited," Thompson said. "I fly to Australia in a couple weeks, and folks are already there and on the ground. I get very funny videos from Taika and photographs updating me. But it's a great script, it's going to be very fun. It's very fun in the music department... I'm thrilled."

When asked if she would find love or thunder, she teased an answer that fans might find satisfying.

"There's both," Thompson said. "They're not mutually exclusive... She likes a kind of thunderous love."

While that comment might make people assume that she could form a relationship with Portman's version of the Mighty Thor, the context is key. An attraction was teased in Thor: Ragnarok, but the events of Avengers: Endgame made it clear that the two developed a platonic relationship built on mutual respect.

Fans are still excited to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Portman's return as Jane Foster. We now know that the movie will adapt a version of the comic book storyline from The Mighty Thor, by artist Russell Dauterman and writer Jason Aaron.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman told Yahoo! "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

We'll find out what's next for the God(s) of Thunder when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on February 11, 2022.