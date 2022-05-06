Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Teases Taika Waititi's Script

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder is gearing up to start production in Australia and fans are eager to see what Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has up his sleeve for his latest take on the God of Thunder. We learned last week that the movie has been bumped from February to May of 2022, but there were also some more exciting reveals in recent months. Chris Pratt officially joined the cast, marking Peter Quill/Star-Lord's first appearance in a Thor film. We can also expect to see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor (obviously), Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. In fact, Thompson recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the script.

"We're going to begin soon. I think that's about all I can say," Thompson teased. "I'm very excited I just actually read the newest draft the other day and it is very funny. It's very, very funny and actually very touching."

In another recent chat with The Playlist, Thompson also teased that Valkyrie might come face-to-face with some other MCU characters.

"Yeah. I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," Thompson revealed. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before."

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

In addition to some returning cast members, it was also announced last week that former Batman Christian Bale will be playing Gorr the God Butcher in the film.

Are you excited for Thor: Love and Thunder? Are there any MCU characters you're hoping to see pop up in the film? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released on May 6, 2022.