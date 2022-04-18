Chris Hemsworth Teases “Big, Loud and Crazy” Thor: Love and Thunder

It’s hammer time. Marvel Studios on Monday dropped the hammer in the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, revealing the mighty return of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Axing his enchanted axe Stormbreaker on his quest for inner peace, the Asgardian Avenger gets an unexpected ally when ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wields the magical hammer Mjolnir as the new mighty Thor. Reacting to Thursday’s electrifying trailer reveal, Hemsworth took to Instagram to tease another cosmic adventure from director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

“All the feels of a classic Thor adventure . Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart,” Hemsworth wrote when sharing the Marvel trailer on Instagram. “You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!!”

According to the official synopsis from Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

An adventure traveling from Midgard’s New Asgard to the realm of Zeus (Russell Crowe) and the pantheon of the Greek gods, Thor 4 brings the return of Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and the Asguardians of the Galaxy: Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

The Thor sequel is “bigger, bolder and brighter” than Thor: Ragnarok, according to Waititi, who has teased “some really crazy stuff” when Thor and Jane hammer out their differences in Thor: Love and Thunder. Kevin Feige (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Brad Winderbaum (What If…?, Moon Knight) produce for Disney and Marvel Studios.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum, and Chris Pratt, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder thunders into theaters on July 8. See the first theatrical poster here.