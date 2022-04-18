Thor: Love and Thunder Releases Epic First Poster

Along with the release of the official teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder comes the first poster featuring Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. Hemsworth is shown standing tall on a mountaintop holding Stormbreaker high in the air above his head. A clear blue sky makes up the background with clouds, lightning, and a planet with rings. A caption on the poster reads, “The One and Only” with Thor: Love and Thunder’s release date of July 8th. Fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the release of Thor 4’s first trailer, with clues hinting that it was coming very soon.

One of the many highlights of the teaser trailer is seeing Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster return as The Mighty Thor. Thor: Love and Thunder takes inspiration from Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s fan-favorite run on Marvel’s Mighty Thor comics, which featured Jane Foster replacing Thor Odinson as the Goddes of Thunder. Jane appears in the trailer’s final moment with a reforged Mjolnir, ready to join a battle.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, has been coy about his upcoming movie, calling it the wildest film he’s ever made. “Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi explained. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

A new synopsis reads: “A new trailer and poster are now available for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.”

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. The film arrives in theaters July 8th.