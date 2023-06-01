Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi Thinks He'll Be "Obsolete and Irrelevant" in Decades

From blockbuster work in Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to Oscar-winning fare like Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi has become a pretty notable director in the current industry. But as a new interview with Waititi reveals, he doesn't necessarily think he'll remain that way. In a recent profile with The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi argued that he and his work will be "obsolete and irrelevant" in the span of a few decades, which recontextualizes his approach to his own legacy.

"I'm 47," Waititi explained. "My God, take the pressure off. People are so obsessed with likes or leaving behind a legacy, being remembered. Here's the thing: No one's going to remember us. What's the name of the director of Casablanca? Arguably one of the greatest films of all time. No one knows his name. How the f-ck do I expect to be remembered? So who cares? Let's just live, make some movies. They'll be obsolete and irrelevant in 15 or 20 years. And so will I, and then I'll die and someone else can do it. This whole idea of chasing, chasing, chasing this life. It's like, do we have to actually work this hard? Maybe not."

What is Taika Waititi's next movie?

Waititi is in negotiations to direct Klara and the Sun, a film adaptation of Never Let Me Go author Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 bestselling novel of the same name. The film is reportedly in development at Sony's 3000 Pictures imprint, with Dahvi Waller penning the original draft of the screenplay. Klara and the Sun follows Klara, a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely. This is the story of how she tries to save a family of humans she lives with from heartbreak.

Producers on the project will be Waititi, Garrett Basch, and David Heyman for Heyday Films. Ishiguro will executive produce. According to the initial reporting, Waititi was weighing his options for which movie to direct next following last year's Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Thor: Love and Thunder and this year's soccer dramedy Next Goal Wins. The report indicates that he is still set to helm his standalone Star Wars movie after Klara and the Sun.

