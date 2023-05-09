Tower of Terror: Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi Still Developing Disney Reboot

Scarlett Johansson is still dropping into Disney's Tower of Terror. In 2021, the Marvel star signed on to star in and produce a reboot of the 1997 TV movie inspired by Disney's supernatural theme park ride, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. The planned project was feared canceled in the wake of Johansson's multi-million dollar breach of contract lawsuit she filed against Disney over Marvel Studios' Black Widow, but Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman confirmed the studio was anticipating collaborating with the Avengers star "on a number of upcoming projects," including Tower of Terror, which will reunite Johansson and her Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi.

A Variety profile on Johansson reports the Tower of Terror reboot remains in the works at Disney with Waititi attached to direct. ("I was sad and disappointed. But mostly sad," Johansson said of the headline-making lawsuit she settled for a reported $40 million.) Johansson, who once lived in Florida with her family, is still a fan of Disney and its theme parks.

"We had annual passes to Disney World, and I have a real passion for the Disney parks," she said. "Also, when I was growing up, it was a great time for Disney animation — The Little Mermaid and Aladdin and Lion King with the incredible soundtrack. Like, I will be pre-buying tickets to [Disney's live-action] The Little Mermaid."

(Photo: Disney)

Disney's Tower of Terror is the latest theme park attraction adapted for the movies, joining the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, 2002's The Country Bears, the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starring Jungle Cruise, and 2003's Haunted Mansion, which has a star-studded reboot scheduled to materialize in theaters on July 28th. Also in the works is a feature inspired by Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad from Marvel's Hawkeye directors Bert & Bertie.

Josh Cooley (Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4) wrote the new Tower of Terror. Disney previously turned its elevator drop ride into a made-for-TV movie that starred Kirsten Dunst and Steve Guttenberg, and a reboot has been in development at the studio since 2017.

Frequent Tim Burton collaborator John August (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride), who scripted Disney's 2019 live-action re-imagining of Aladdin, wrote that treatment for producer Jim Whitaker (Pete's Dragon, Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy). The theme park thrill ride, which remains in operation at Florida's Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, drops guests into the Twilight Zone with a story about hotel patrons who disappear under mysterious — and supernatural — circumstances when lightning strikes their elevator.