Three New Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Posters Arrive

In our current world of movers and shakers like Avengers: Endgame and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, it’s important to make way for the king. Yes, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters is crushing its way into theaters at the end of this month and in celebration, three new posters have been released of the giant lizard fighting his three headed arch-rival, King Ghidorah. Who will win? Maybe these posters will give us a hint.

Godzilla has been alive longer than most of us reading have been, originally appearing in the self-titled movie in 1954. Godzilla himself is a radioactive lizard who is something of an anti-hero, a foe to humanity one minute and a savior the next. The creature itself was originally made as something of an analogy to the dangers of nuclear weaponry, and as the years have gone, he’s only become more dangerous and much, much larger with each film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The King of the monsters is back! Check out our exclusive artwork for @GodzillaMovie and reserve your seat to experience the titans rise in #IMAX theatres! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/bSZ08NjNBW #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/eP9xom7lMq — IMAX (@IMAX) May 10, 2019

Monstrous sound. Ultravivid picture. Check out our exclusive artwork from #Godzilla: King of the Monsters and discover it in Dolby Cinema May 31. @GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/IEBc7lTfRl — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) May 10, 2019

One king to rule them all. Our exclusive art for #GodzillaMovie is in! See it #inRealD​3D theaters May 31. Reserve your #3D tix today: https://t.co/qK5mQGrtfK pic.twitter.com/BhKNHNqwkL — RealD 3D (@RealD3D) May 10, 2019

This latest American installment brought to us by Legendary Studios is the sequel to the 2014 original picture, which was then followed by Kong of Skull Island, which had a post-credit scene hyping this upcoming movie. Following King of the Monsters, the road will be set for releasing the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong, which will see the two titans tussle with one another. If you’re looking for a Godzilla movie from the land of his birth in Japan, we strongly recommend Shin Godzilla, which sees a terrifying interpretation of the monster destroy the country with reckless abandon.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is described as such, “”The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!