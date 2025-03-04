Thunderbolts* Merch Reveals First Look at a Secret Marvel Character

The Thunderbolts* trailers have yet to give audiences a clear look at Sentry suited up, but official merchandise for the movie showcases the character in his costume. The first wave of Thunderbolts* Funko Pop! collectibles has been revealed online, with five figures debuting soon. Among the group are Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker, who have all been heavily featured in Thunderbolts* marketing throughout the film’s promotional campaign. The fifth figure is for Sentry, which comes with a special stand to make it appear as if he’s flying in his gold and blue suit.

The Instagram post shared by the account distrackers notes that the Funko Pops! will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, March 5th. The caption includes links to the Entertainment Earth and Amazon online stores. Check it out in the space below:

Thunderbolts*, which releases in early May, is the final film of Phase Five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As established by previous marketing materials, the movie follows a group of mismatched heroes commissioned by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to fill the void left by the Avengers. The trailers have showcased the team dynamic at the heart of the film, tapping into the humor of these characters interacting with each other.

In Thunderbolts*, Sentry is played by Lewis Pullman, who was introduced in the movie’s first trailer as the mysterious “Bob.” Ahead of the film’s release, the actor hasn’t been able to get into too much detail about his role, but he did tell ComicBook back in September that Bob “does make his way out of those scrubs” fans see in the preview, implying he’ll sport an official Sentry costume at some point.

Considering that Marvel has kept Sentry’s look under wraps in trailers and TV spots thus far, it’s a little surprising to see the character be spotlighted like this in tie-in merchandise. For a while, it seemed like the proper reveal was being saved for the film’s premiere. Perhaps the studio is planning on fully unveiling Sentry in footage shared during the home stretch of the Thunderbolts* promotional campaign, illustrating to audiences the threat that the titular team is up against. Seeing a tease of Sentry’s full power unleashed could generate even more excitement for the movie, which might benefit its box office prospects as it kicks off a very important summer movie season for Marvel.

If the Funko Pop! is any indication, Sentry’s MCU costume will be fairly comics-accurate. The suit on the figure boasts the same color scheme as the source material and features an “S” symbol on the belt. After Marvel received some criticism for deviating from the comics in its depiction of the Serpent Society in Captain America: Brave New World, it’s nice to see the filmmakers went in an opposite direction for Sentry. It will be interesting to see what differences are present regarding the character’s origin story, but at least his movie costume looks like it will be pulled straight from the pages.

