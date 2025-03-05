Funko Drops The First Thunderbolts* Pops, And It Includes Sentry

Marvel’s next big-screen adventure is Thunderbolts, which features a new team of misfits that includes Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Bob Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman). The new MCU adventure is set to hit theaters on May 2nd, and Funko wants to make sure that you’re fully prepared with a wave of Funko Pop figures that includes a secret Marvel character that has been kept under wraps – until now.

The Thunderbolts Funko Pop wave includes figures of Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker, plus the mysterious Sentry in costume, which fans are getting their first look at thanks to this Pop (see the full image below). These Pops will be available to pre-order starting today, March 5th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch.

Marvel Legends Doctor Doom Helmet Is On The Way

NY Toy Fair 2025 took place over the weekend, and Hasbro was there with new releases in the Marvel Legends lineup. With Robert Downey Jr. set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom, it’s no surprise that a comic book-inspired Victor Von Doom Helmet roleplay helmet will be part of it. It’ll be available to pre-order this Thursday, March 6th, alongside an Archangel figure. Read below for details on this awesome replica.



MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DOCTOR DOOM PREMIUM ROLEPLAY HELMET / $99.99 | Pre-Order on March 6 at 1PM ET/ 10AM PT at Entertainment Earth: “Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Doctor Doom’s classic helmet! Roleplay helmet with premium design and deco is inspired by the character’s signature look in Marvel Comics. Marvel roleplay set comes with a green fabric hood inspired by Doctor Doom’s signature robe. Includes a stand and is great for displaying in fans’ collections or wearing with a Doctor Doom Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay. Imagine pitting the brilliant mind of Victor Von Doom against Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four!”