Marvel's Thunderbolts* has had a secret hanging around it for a long time, okay two secrets if you count the asterisk. The scuttlebutt about the movie has long pointed to the arrival of Marvel's The Sentry in the film, a role that was originally for Steven Yeun before he departed the film. Now Marvel has enlisted Top Gun: Maverick and Salem's Lot star Lewis Pullman for the part, which they continue to just reference as "Bob" in the marketing materials. Fans know that at some point Bob's real place in the MCU will be revealed and he's going to become The Sentry, and Pullman himself has a tease for that too.

Speaking with ComicBook in an interview for the upcoming Salem's Lot, we asked the actor about the teaser trailer for Thunderbolts* that just dropped this week and whether his character "Bob" may get to ditch the scrubs that have defined him so far in the marketing. Maybe trading it for an outfit with a cape? Pullman's answer is one that shouldn't fully surprise Marvel fans.

"I love the trailer and yesterday was the first time I saw it really, because when I first saw I was at Comic-Con and I couldn't really crane my neck like that, but, I think it's great," Pullman said. "I will say he does make his way out of those scrubs. He gets to change, and I hope he...I don't know, it wasn't camera, but I hope he washes them. But he does get to relieve himself of those scrubs, which, you know, is nice."

(Photo: The Sentry in Marvel Comics - Marvel Comics)

It's worth noting that The Sentry getting his own costume seems like a forgone conclusion for the Thunderbolts* movie. His place in the film also makes sense when considering the makeup of the team too. Because The Sentry's powers were derived from a version of the Super Soldier Serum, albeit one that gave him the "power of a million exploding suns," so, a little different. More importantly to the core of The Sentry though is that he has two personas, the super heroic side with the golden costume and the flowing cape, and The Void, his dark side, an evil entity that lives within him which he must vigilantly battle.

Pullman at least admitting that Bob will be getting an upgrade in the wardrobe department is at least progress from the secret keeping that he maintained as recently as this summer. Early this year he expertly dodged a question about if he was even playing the cult Marvel hero, telling Happy Sad Confused when confronted with a picture of The Sentry's outfit: "What a beautiful costume. Look at those locks, my God."

Thunderbolts* is described as an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Thunderbolts* will be released exclusively in theaters on May 2, 2025.