Captain America: Brave New World Director Explains Why a Comic-Accurate Serpent Society Was Cut From the Film

Captain America: Brave New World features the official MCU debut of the Serpent Society, but there are some key differences when compared to the source material. The movie’s director, Julius Onah, has explained why the filmmakers deviated from the comics when bringing the villains to life on-screen. Speaking with Variety, Onah discussed several elements of Brave New World, including the decision to depict the Serpent Society in a grounded manner. He shared that there was some debate over which direction to go in, but the creative team ultimately went with the option that best fit the film they were trying to make.

“This is another case of the grounded aesthetic and tone of the film. Serpent Society had always been a part of the story since I joined, but as you are probably well aware, in publishing, these characters dress up in snake-like outfits and have snake-like powers,” Onah said. “Some of them are, you know, so over the top that they can even be a little bit cartoonish. As we were iterating through how to bring them into the MCU, we leaned into versions that were a bit more heightened and also versions that were a bit more grounded. We found that the more grounded version, though it didn’t have some of the really fun, cool stuff in publishing, just felt way more authentic to the film.”

He continued, “You always want to honor publishing. You always want to honor what the fans love, but at the same time you want to do what’s right for the movie. So I wouldn’t say it was ever what it was in the comics, but it leaned towards that a little bit more. As we got further in our process, it was just clear, this wants to sit in a [grounded] tone.” Onah also cited that inspiration from thrillers like Day of the Jackal and Point Blank influenced his decision.

In Captain America: Brave New World, the members of the Serpent Society are secondary antagonists. The group is led by Sidewinder, the character portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. The Serpent Society acts as a catalyst for the plot, as Samuel Sterns hires the organization to steal Japan’s Adamantium as part of his plan to incite an international incident. While the film portrays the Serpent Society as “simply” former special-ops soldiers, in the comics, the group is a team of snake-themed villains.

During development of Captain America: Brave New World, the Serpent Society went through significant changes. At one point, WWE star Seth Rollins was set to appear as one of the group’s members; despite filming his scenes, his role was ultimately cut. Esposito’s Sidewinder was a very late addition, becoming part of the film during reshoots.

While some Marvel fans would prefer to see a comics-accurate Serpent Society on-screen, Onah’s decision making process is understandable. Captain America: Brave New World is billed as a political thriller, aiming for a grounded and serious tone. The MCU hasn’t shied away from showcasing heightened elements from the comics in the past, but this project arguably wouldn’t have been the best fit for that approach. For the purposes of this film, it made more sense to reinterpret the Serpent Society, allowing the group to greater align with the movie’s aesthetic. Even for a film with a Red Hulk fight, snake-themed villains might have stood out like a sore thumb.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the MCU’s Serpent Society. Sidewinder promised Sam Wilson he’d be out for revenge whenever he is released from prison. Another solo Captain America movie has not been officially announced, but Anthony Mackie hopes such a project comes to fruition at some point. Outside of perhaps Thunderbolts*, there doesn’t appear to be a natural spot for the Serpent Society for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga. Fans might have to wait a while before they return, but hopefully the Serpent Society isn’t discarded. It would be a shame if a talented actor like Esposito was relegated to one minor supporting role in the MCU.