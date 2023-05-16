Tim Burton Documentary Series to Feature Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, and More

Thanks to films like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Batman, Tim Burton established himself early on as a compelling creative who masterfully blended the worlds of whimsy and the worlds of the macabre, with a new documentary series from director Tara Wood exploring his legacy, per Deadline. The series, which currently doesn't have a title, is being shopped around at Cannes and is said to deliver "an otherworldly, dream journey into the mind" of Burton, which features interviews with a number of his frequent collaborators and never-before-seen footage of Burton bringing his films to life. Wood previously delivered documentaries like Quentin Tarantino QT8: The First Eight and 21 Years: Richard Linklater.

Interview subjects include Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, composer Danny Elfman, Christopher Walken, Danny DeVito, Mia Wasikowska, and Christoph Waltz.

"Tim continues to build his aesthetic, the Burton-esque style, derived from a wealth of art, cinematic, and literary genres," a statement about the project reads. "The documentary explores how Burton brings his vision to life through his own joyous idiosyncrasy and his ability to meld the ominous and the frightful with a sense of whimsy. Tim's films are just the tip of the iceberg."

In the late '80s and early '90s, Burton delivered a number of impressive experiences, offering audiences original stories like Big Fish, Ed Wood, Corpse Bride, and Frankenweenie. He also put his stamp on established properties, delivering fans his vision of Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland, and Dumbo. Burton is currently developing a Beetlejuice sequel, which sees the returns of Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, as well as new additions Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux.

"Tim Burton is a legendary auteur and artist with such a rich and distinctive body of work, spanning from the '80s to present day -- from celebrated films like Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland, Batman, and Beetlejuice, through to his latest record-breaking Netflix TV show, Wednesday, which is now gearing up for a second season -- he is truly a household name and global cultural icon," producer Liz Tang, executive director, acquisitions, at Fifth Season shared in a statement. "His eclectic gothic charm pioneered through animation, stop-motion, sketches, poems, live-action filmmaking, and everything in between has influenced generations of creators -- and this definitive four-part docuseries will be a beautifully realized journey into his creative process, told through the eyes of the A-listers closest to him whose careers he helped to shape. We are thrilled to partner with Tara Wood and her team to bring this unique project to buyers worldwide."

Stay tuned for details on the new Tim Burton documentary.

Are you looking forward to the new project? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!