Jenna Ortega Reveals Tim Burton Did Her Wednesday Hair

Wednesday has been a fan favorite series since its debut on Netflix last year due largely in part to its star Jenna Ortega. As the titular Wednesday Addams, Ortega brought a number of now iconic moments to the series, including the viral dance that she choreographed herself set to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" as well as Wednesday's style. And it turns out, when it comes to one aspect of the character's signature look, executive producer Tim Burton had a major role in making that come to life. During her appearance on Hot Ones, Ortega revealed that it was Burton who actually did her hair.

"Even on the first day when they were trying to establish what my hair was gonna look like we ran two hours behind because, 'No her braids are uneven. This one's lower, this one's higher,'" Ortega said. "He didn't like the way that my fringe looked at that time, so he was just, 'Hey can I do… do you mind if I do that?' He asked the hairdresser very politely and just kind of did my hair himself."

Wednesday has officially been renewed for Season 2.

Back in January, Netflix officially renewed the popular series for a second season. The announcement prompted Ortega to take to social medial to share her gratitude to fans who helped make it possible.

"Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal," Ortega shared.

What will Wednesday Season Two be about?

Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say they have multiple years sketched out now that the show be renewed. A writer's room has already been formed for the show's sophomore outing.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful," the duo said in a chat with Variety. "So, you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So, you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

As Ortega herself pointed out last year, her take on the character is the first time we've seen her as a teenager, allowing her to separate the role from previous iterations.

"We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega told Entertainment Weekly. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.